IPL: Kieron Pollard appointed MI head coach, replaces Mahela Jayawardene

Pollard has been a one-team player in IPL, representing MI from 2010 to 2022.

He played 189 matches for the franchise, scoring 3,412 runs and taking 69 wickets.

Pollard was part of the team during its five title-winning seasons: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

After retiring as a player in IPL after the last season (2022), he became MI's batting coach.

With 14,999 runs across 754 matches, he owns the second-most runs and the most caps in the 20-over format.