Mumbai Indians part ways with bowling coaches Lasith Malinga, Mhambrey
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced a major shake-up in their coaching staff, parting ways with bowling coaches Lasith Malinga and Paras Mhambrey, as well as fielding coach Carl Hopkinson. The decision comes just days after the franchise's split from head coach Mahela Jayawardene. Kieron Pollard was recently appointed as head coach. Here are further details.
Iconic figure
Malinga's journey with MI
Malinga, a former Sri Lankan fast bowler, has been an integral part of the MI family. He has played a key role in four IPL title wins (2013-2019) and the franchise's 2011 Champions League T20 victory.
Malinga accounted for 170 IPL wickets, all for MI. He joined as the franchise's bowling coach in 2024.
"His passion, competitive spirit and commitment to the team have inspired generations of players," said an MI statement on his departure.
Experienced coach
Mhambrey's history with MI
Mhambrey joined MI as a bowling coach after India's T20 World Cup victory in 2024.
He has been with the team for two IPL seasons and was also the bowling coach of MI Emirates.
This wasn't his first time with the franchise, having been part of their support staff in 2008 and serving from 2010 to 2017 when MI won their maiden title.
Fielding coach
Hopkinson's role and experience
Hopkinson joined MI ahead of the 2025 season, replacing James Pamment.
He previously served as ECB's Lead Fielding Coach for the England men's team from 2018 to 2024 and was part of the coaching staff that helped England win the World Cup in 2019 (ODI) and 2022 (T20I).
His departure marks another significant change in MI's coaching setup.