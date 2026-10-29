Mumbai Indians part ways with bowling coaches Lasith Malinga, Mhambrey

Malinga, a former Sri Lankan fast bowler, has been an integral part of the MI family. He has played a key role in four IPL title wins (2013-2019) and the franchise's 2011 Champions League T20 victory.

Malinga accounted for 170 IPL wickets, all for MI. He joined as the franchise's bowling coach in 2024.

"His passion, competitive spirit and commitment to the team have inspired generations of players," said an MI statement on his departure.