Ranji Trophy: Mumbai leave out Suryakumar Yadav for opener

In another major development, former captain Suryakumar Yadav has been left out of the squad for the season-opener against Chandigarh at Wankhede Stadium from October 11.

Despite making himself available for selection, Suryakumar was not considered by the Mumbai selection committee led by Rajesh Pawar.

The reason behind this decision is to give younger players a chance and allow Suryakumar to regain his red-ball rhythm first.