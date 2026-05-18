Mushfiqur Rahim becomes first Bangladesh batter with 14 Test centuries

Mushfiqur Rahim has etched his name in the record books by becoming the first Bangladeshi cricketer to score 14 Test centuries. The milestone was achieved during Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan in Sylhet on Monday. Rahim's latest ton came in the third innings of the match, surpassing Mominul Haque's previous record of 13 centuries. Here are the key stats.

Knock A stunning hand from Rahim Bangladesh, who had posted a first-innings total of 278/10, took a 46-run lead after dismissing Pakistan for just 232 runs on Day 2. The third innings saw Rahim arrive to bat on Day 3 morning. This was after Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad had rocked Bangladesh's top order. It was the 123-run partnership between Rahim and Litton Das that really took the wind out of Pakistan's sails. While Litton was dismissed for 69, Rahim went on to score a hundred, taking the score past 360.

Career highlights Most Test runs for Bangladesh Rahim, who has been a stalwart for Bangladesh across formats, is also the country's highest run-scorer in Tests. With his latest efforts, Rahim has raced past 6,700 runs from 102 matches at a 38-plus average, as per ESPNcricinfo. Besides 14 fifties, the veteran has also tallied 29 fifties. Nearly 800 of his runs have come against Pakistan at 42-plus (50s: 3, 100s: 2).

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Information His numbers in home Tests This was Rahim's eighth hundred in home Tests, as he also owns 19 fifties. Playing his 61st Test in Bangladesh, the star batter is closing in on 4,000 runs. He averages around 80 in this regard.

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