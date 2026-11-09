Mushfiqur Rahim becomes 1st Bangladeshi with 7,000 Test runs: Stats
What's the story
Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh's veteran wicketkeeper-batter, has become the first cricketer from his country to score 7,000 runs in Test cricket. The milestone was achieved during the fourth innings of the second Test against West Indies in Sylhet on Monday. The achievement comes as a major highlight in a career that has spanned over two decades and seen many ups and downs. Here are further details.
Knock
A decent hand in the fourth innings
The hosts were 40/2 while chasing a daunting target of 369 runs when Mushfiqur arrived to bat.
He and Towhid Hridoy (82) put up a resilient stand for the third wicket, adding 135 runs together to keep their side in the hunt.
The former fell just one run short of a half-century as Shamar Joseph shattered his stumps.
Mushfiqur walked back for 49 off 123 balls (6 fours).
Career milestones
Mushfiqur leads Bangladesh's all-time Test run charts
Mushfiqur crossed the 7,000-run mark when he scored nine runs in the last innings of the ongoing Sylhet Test.
He now leads Bangladesh's all-time Test run charts by a huge margin.
In his career spanning 107 Tests, he has raced to 7,040 runs at 39.11.
His tally includes 14 centuries and 30 half-centuries.
Only three other batters have more than 4,000 Test runs for the side - Tamim Iqbal (5,134), Shakib Al Hasan (4,609), and Mominul Haque (5,293).
Constant presence
His unbeaten 219 was Bangladesh's highest individual Test score
Mushfiqur's longevity has been a defining element of Bangladesh's journey in Test cricket.
He has weathered batting collapses, coaching changes, and the transition of teammates over the years.
His unbeaten 219 against Zimbabwe in 2018 was Bangladesh's highest individual Test score for years until Towhid Hridoy broke it with his 242 in the first innings of the ongoing Sylhet Test.
Mushfiqur is also the only Bangladesh player with multiple Test double-tons (3).
In November last year, Mushfiqur became the first Bangladesh player to complete 100 Test matches.