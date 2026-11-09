Mushfiqur Rahim becomes 1st Bangladeshi with 7,000 Test runs: Stats

The hosts were 40/2 while chasing a daunting target of 369 runs when Mushfiqur arrived to bat.

He and Towhid Hridoy (82) put up a resilient stand for the third wicket, adding 135 runs together to keep their side in the hunt.

The former fell just one run short of a half-century as Shamar Joseph shattered his stumps.

Mushfiqur walked back for 49 off 123 balls (6 fours).