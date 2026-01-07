Mustafizur Rahman joins Pakistan Super League after IPL snub

In a major development, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has signed up for the impending season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The announcement was made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its official PSL handle on X. This comes after the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders released him from their squad amid the political tensions between India and Bangladesh.

Return to PSL PSL comeback after eight years Mustafizur Rahman has confirmed his availability for the upcoming PSL edition after an eight-year hiatus. He played only five matches for Lahore Qalandars in 2018, taking four wickets. The announcement was made on January 7, with a social media post from PSL's official handle welcoming him back to the league.

Political backlash Mustafizur's IPL release sparks political controversy Mustafizur's PSL deal comes after the BCCI asked KKR to release him from their squad for the 2026 IPL edition amid the ongoing political unrest between India and Bangladesh. He was bought by the Knight Riders for a whopping ₹9.20 crore in a mini-auction. Mustafizur's contract termination has now led to an indefinite ban on IPL broadcasts in Bangladesh.