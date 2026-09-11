Here's how Imran Tahir is going strong at 47
What's the story
At the age of 47, Imran Tahir has become the oldest player to take a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. The milestone was achieved during his 461st match on September 9 in Providence. Speaking after leading Guyana Amazon Warriors to victory over St Lucia Kings in the 2026 Caribbean Premier League, Tahir revealed that his son is the main source of motivation behind his continued participation in the sport.
Personal motivation
My son is the main guy: Imran Tahir
"My son is the main guy who has been pushing me," Tahir said after his record performance.
He added that his son keeps telling him, "Daddy, one more year...one more year and then you need to play with me."
The veteran spinner said this motivates him not just for himself but also for all young players looking up to him around the world.
Personal touch
'Siuuu' celebration for my son
Tahir also dedicates his "Siuuu" and Victor Gyokeres's celebrations to his son.
He said, "I have to because my son [who is traveling with Tahir], he asked me to do it (laughs). The celebrations are purely for him."
After Amazon Warriors lost their first defeat of the CPL season against Antigua & Barbuda Falcons on September 8, they bounced back against Kings the next day, thanks to Tahir's performance.
Game plan
Tahir reveals his game plan
Tahir revealed his game plan was to show a bit of his leg breaks and trick batsmen with his straighter one.
"I think that plays in the batters' head and I've got my straighter one, which I can bowl and I can keep tricking batsmen - they wait for my straighter one and googly...and the way the ball comes out of my hand was really good," he said.
Match influence
Amazon Warriors won the match
Tahir's five-wicket haul restricted Kings to a mere 119 runs.
In response, Quentin Sampson led Amazon Warriors's chase with an explosive unbeaten 37 off just 11 balls at a staggering strike rate of 336.36.
"We've got four guys who can come anytime and they just need 10 balls to change the game," Tahir said, praising his teammates for their power-hitting abilities.
Future challenge
Grateful to Guyana fans, says Tahir
Having already qualified for the playoffs, Amazon Warriors will face Trinbago Knight Riders in their penultimate group-stage game on September 11.
"The [Guyana] fans have always been there and really grateful to them," Tahir said, thanking the supporters for their unwavering support.
He added that playing at home is different from anywhere else, which motivates him to perform better.
Career
A look at his career numbers
Imran Tahir's longevity has been incredible!
The wrist-spinner, who represented South Africa between 2011 and 2019, now has 589 wickets from 461 T20s at an average of 19.52.
Apart from 6 fifers, he also has 13 four-wicket hauls.
Tahir's economy rate in the format is under 7 (6.96). In just 38 T20Is for the Proteas, he took 63 wickets at an average of 15.04.