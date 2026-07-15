Bangladesh's Nahid Rana bags his career-best T20I figures: Stats

Zimbabwe were off to a flier, scoring 36/0 in the first three overs.

However, Rana's introduction in the fourth over helped Bangladesh get rid of Tadiwanashe Marumani. The hosts concluded the Powerplay with 54/1.

After 10 overs, Rana was back into the attack, and he straightaway dismissed Brian Bennett (44).

In the 18th over, Rana dismissed Tashinga Musekiwa and Milton Shumba on successive balls.