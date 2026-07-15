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Home / News / Sports News / Bangladesh's Nahid Rana bags his career-best T20I figures: Stats
Bangladesh's Nahid Rana bags his career-best T20I figures: Stats
Rana took 4/26 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana bags his career-best T20I figures: Stats

By Parth Dhall
Jul 15, 2026
06:28 pm
What's the story

After showcasing his skills in the longer formats, Bangladesh's Nahid Rana made a mark in the 1st T20I against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The express pacer took 4/26, his career-best T20I figures, as Zimbabwe posted 170/6 in 20 overs. Rana was unplayable in his first three overs before conceding 18 runs in his final. Here are the key stats.

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Rana chokes Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe were off to a flier, scoring 36/0 in the first three overs.

However, Rana's introduction in the fourth over helped Bangladesh get rid of Tadiwanashe Marumani. The hosts concluded the Powerplay with 54/1.

After 10 overs, Rana was back into the attack, and he straightaway dismissed Brian Bennett (44).

In the 18th over, Rana dismissed Tashinga Musekiwa and Milton Shumba on successive balls.

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Rana concedes four boundaries

Rana's figures after his first three overs read 3-0-8-4. However, he conceded four boundaries in the 20th over. Rana ended up with figures of 4/26, his best in the shortest format.

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Information

A look at his numbers

Rana, who has been a revelation for Bangladesh in ODIs and Tests, took just three wickets in his first three T20Is. He now has seven wickets from four games at 18.85. Rana also recorded his career-best T20 returns.

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