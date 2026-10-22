Naman Dhir scripts this T20I record against NZ in Christchurch

With Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson punishing the bowlers, India were soaring at 94/1 after six overs.

Despite a low phase post-powerplay, India were 167/5 in 14.3 overs.

While Iyer's timely boundaries kept India in the hunt, the skipper was well supported by Dhir's power-hitting.

After Iyer's dismissal, Dhir brought the equation down to 16 required off 12 balls.