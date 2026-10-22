Naman Dhir scripts this T20I record against NZ in Christchurch
What's the story
A blistering knock from Naman Dhir starred in India's four-wicket win over New Zealand in the 1st T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Dhir struck at a staggering 280.00, helping the visitors chase down 226, now their highest in the format. He stitched a valuable 43-run stand with skipper Shreyas Iyer before sealing the match for India in the final over.
Knock
Dhir takes on Kiwi bowlers
With Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson punishing the bowlers, India were soaring at 94/1 after six overs.
Despite a low phase post-powerplay, India were 167/5 in 14.3 overs.
While Iyer's timely boundaries kept India in the hunt, the skipper was well supported by Dhir's power-hitting.
After Iyer's dismissal, Dhir brought the equation down to 16 required off 12 balls.
Finish
Finishing off in style
Hitting the ball exceptionally well, Dhir was soaring at 24* (9) at this stage.
The next over saw Mitchell Santner dismiss his counterpart for 42 (28), but Dhir's calmness under pressure left only eight runs for the final over.
Dhir started the final over with a much-needed boundary and sealed India's victory on the fourth delivery with a maximum.
He returned unbeaten on 42 off 15 balls (5 fours and 2 sixes).
Information
Dhir's exploits at No. 7
According to Cricbuzz, Dhir now has the highest individual score for India from No. 7 or lower in a successful T20I chase. He surpassed Irfan Pathan's 33*(16) against Sri Lanka in 2009 in Colombo.
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Incredible strike rate
Dhir, who made his T20I debut earlier this month, has proven his mettle with pinch-hitting down the order. In 28 balls faced so far, the 26-year-old has a strike rate of 285.71. As per Cricbuzz, Dhir has a strike rate of 204.19 in overs 16-20 in T20s.