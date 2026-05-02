MI's Naman Dhir slams his 3rd half-century in IPL: Stats

Dhir stood tall for MI with a knock of 57 from 37 balls. He smashed four fours and three sixes. He added 58 runs alongside Ryan Rickelton for the 2nd wicket. Another 40 runs came alongside veteran Suryakumar Yadav. MI were reduced to 109/4 at one stage before Dhir and a struggling Hardik Pandya added 25 runs. Overton dismissed Dhir in the 17th over.

Stats

2nd fifty of the IPL 2026 season for Dhir

Dhir has raced to 625 runs from 32 matches (28 innings) at 28.4. This was his third fifty in the league. His strike rate is 166.66. In 9 matches this season, Dhir has scored 233 runs at 29.12. He slammed his 2nd fifty of the season. As per ESPNcricinfo, Dhir owns 1,137 T20 runs from 56 games at 26.44. He clobbered his 5th fifty.