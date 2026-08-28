T20I Tri-Series, Namibia's Jan Frylinck slams 60 versus SA: Stats

Frylinck and Steenkamp added 57 runs in the powerplay (overs 1-6) with the former scoring 33 off 20 balls.

Runs kept flowing before Steenkamp was dismissed in the 10th over by Bjorn Fortuin.

In the 13th over, Frylinck smashed two successive sixes before getting out to Dewald Brevis.

It was a solid effort from the batter as he made a key contribution for Namibia.