T20I Tri-Series, Namibia's Jan Frylinck slams 60 versus SA: Stats
What's the story
Namibia's Jan Frylinck scored a solid knock of 60 off 38 balls versus the South Africa cricket team in the T20I Tri-Series 2026 opener on Friday. The match is being held at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek. Frylinck opened for Namibia alongside Louren Steenkamp and added 84 runs. Gerhard Erasmus joined next and the pair put on 32 runs before Frylinck departed.
Knock
A solid effort on offer
Frylinck and Steenkamp added 57 runs in the powerplay (overs 1-6) with the former scoring 33 off 20 balls.
Runs kept flowing before Steenkamp was dismissed in the 10th over by Bjorn Fortuin.
In the 13th over, Frylinck smashed two successive sixes before getting out to Dewald Brevis.
It was a solid effort from the batter as he made a key contribution for Namibia.
Runs
4th half-century in T20Is for Frylinck
Frylinck's effort of 60 from 38 balls had six fours and 2 sixes (SR: 157.89).
In 85 T20Is (66 innings), Frylinck has raced to 1,416 runs at 26.71. He smashed his 4th fifty (100s: 2).
He has smoked 47 sixes, as per Cricinfo.
In 32 home matches, the batter has amassed 624 runs from 24 innings at 29.66 with one hundred and 3 fifties.