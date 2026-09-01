Serie A, Inter come from behind to stun Napoli: Stats
What's the story
Defending Serie A champions Inter Milan staged a stunning comeback to beat last year's runners-up, Napoli. The match, played at the iconic San Siro stadium, saw Lautaro Martinez scoring twice for the hosts and Marcus Thuram heading in another goal. The victory keeps Inter's unbeaten home streak in Serie A intact since November 2025. Inter remain on top of the Serie A 2026-27 standings with a perfect record.
Match dynamics
Napoli score 2 goals and take a 2-0 lead
The match took a turn at the start of the second half when Napoli scored two goals in quick succession.
Matteo Politano struck first, finding the bottom corner after his initial attempt was blocked.
Just three minutes later, former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund capitalized on a lapse in Inter's defense to score his second goal in as many league matches.
Turnaround
Inter stage a comeback to stun visitors Napoli
Inter responded swiftly to Napoli's double strike, with Federico Dimarco setting up Martinez for a close-range finish just three minutes later.
Thuram nearly equalized by hitting the post but found the net with a header in the 82nd minute.
The match ended dramatically as Martinez scored again in the dying moments, sending San Siro into raptures.
As per Opta, for the first time in their history, Inter have won a Serie A match against Napoli after going two goals down.
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A look at the standings
With three wins from three matches, Inter own 9 points and are placed atop. On the other hand, Napoli are placed 10th with just three points collected from three matches (W1 L2).
Martinez
Martinez becomes Inter's third-highest scorer in Serie A
In 379 matches for Inter, Martinez has raced to a tally of 177 goals across all competitions.
As many as 134 of his goals for Inter have come in the Serie A from 270 matches.
He owns two goals in three appearances this season.
Martínez (134) has now surpassed Stefano Nyers (133) to take 3rd place on the all-time Serie A scoring chart for Inter.
He is only behind only Giuseppe Meazza (197) and Benito Lorenzi (138).
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Hojlund gets to 23 goals in Serie A
In 47 matches for Napoli across all competitions, Hojlund has amassed 18 goals. Notably, 14 of his goals have come in the Serie A for Inter from 36 matches. Hojlund, who previously also played for Atalanta, has a total of 23 goals in the Serie A.