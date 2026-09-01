Serie A, Inter come from behind to stun Napoli: Stats

Inter responded swiftly to Napoli's double strike, with Federico Dimarco setting up Martinez for a close-range finish just three minutes later.

Thuram nearly equalized by hitting the post but found the net with a header in the 82nd minute.

The match ended dramatically as Martinez scored again in the dying moments, sending San Siro into raptures.

As per Opta, for the first time in their history, Inter have won a Serie A match against Napoli after going two goals down.