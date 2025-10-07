Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes England's third-highest scorer in WODIs: Stats
England Women batter Nat Sciver-Brunt has added another feather to her cap. She is now England's third-highest run-scorer in WODIs. Sciver-Brunt reached the landmark in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup encounter against Bangladesh at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. She overtook former batter Claire Taylor with her 10th run in the match. Here are the key stats.
Sciver-Brunt enters top three
As mentioned, Sciver-Brunt surpassed Taylor with her 10th run in the match. The latter scored 4,101 WODI runs at 40.20 in her illustrious career. Sciver-Brunt is now only behind Charlotte Edwards (5,992) and Tammy Beaumont (4,500-plus) in terms of WODI runs for England. Notably, Sarah Taylor and Heather Knight are the only players with 4,000-plus WODI runs for England.
A look at her WODI stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, Sciver-Brunt crossed the 4,100-run mark in her 123rd match (109 innings). She has an average of over 46. Sciver-Brunt's strike rate of 95-plus is the best for England among batters with 1,000 WODI runs.