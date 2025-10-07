Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes England's third-highest scorer in WODIs: Stats

Milestone

Sciver-Brunt enters top three

As mentioned, Sciver-Brunt surpassed Taylor with her 10th run in the match. The latter scored 4,101 WODI runs at 40.20 in her illustrious career. Sciver-Brunt is now only behind Charlotte Edwards (5,992) and Tammy Beaumont (4,500-plus) in terms of WODI runs for England. Notably, Sarah Taylor and Heather Knight are the only players with 4,000-plus WODI runs for England.