Nathan Lyon averages 14.31 against Bangladesh in Tests: Stats

Lyon made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2011 and has since established himself as one of the most successful off-spinners, let alone spinners, in Test cricket.

Having featured in 141 Tests, Lyon has taken 567 wickets at an average of 30.15, including 24 five-wicket hauls. He currently has the sixth-most Test wickets.

Lyon's best innings figures (8/50) came against India.