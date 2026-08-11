Nathan Lyon averages 14.31 against Bangladesh in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Spinner Nathan Lyon will be one of Australia's key players when they host Bangladesh in the impending two-match Test series, starting August 13 in Darwin. The veteran off-spinner will be returning after recovering from a hamstring injury. Notably, Lyon was a cut above the rest the last time Australia and Bangladesh clashed in a Test series. Have a look at his record against Bangladesh.
Journey
A look at his career
Lyon made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2011 and has since established himself as one of the most successful off-spinners, let alone spinners, in Test cricket.
Having featured in 141 Tests, Lyon has taken 567 wickets at an average of 30.15, including 24 five-wicket hauls. He currently has the sixth-most Test wickets.
Lyon's best innings figures (8/50) came against India.
Bangladesh
Lyon strikes in Bangladesh, 2017
On the 2017 Bangladesh tour, Lyon produced exceptional numbers.
He topped the wicket column with 22 scalps across four innings at an average of 14.31, including a strike rate of 36.50. This included 3 fifers and a match haul of 10 wickets.
The off-spinner took 13 of those wickets in the second Test in Chittagong (7/94 and 6/60), helping Australia level the series 1-1.
Information
Lyon's Test record at home
According to Cricinfo, Lyon has 270-plus wickets both in home and away conditions. His home record reads 273 wickets from 74 Tests at an average of 31.08. This includes 9 fifers. Meanwhile, Lyon has 274 Test wickets away from home.