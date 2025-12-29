Nathan Lyon ruled out of BBL, Sheffield Shield seasons

Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon has been ruled out for the next three months due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the 3rd Ashes Test in Adelaide. The off-spinner had to leave the field on Day 5 against England after sustaining a hamstring injury while fielding on the boundary. He underwent surgery after the injury and was ruled out for the remaining two Ashes Tests.

Rehabilitation period Unavailability extends into March Cricket Australia has now confirmed that Lyon will be unavailable till March, when the Sheffield Shield season ends. "Nathan Lyon has sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury for which he underwent successful surgical repair on December 23," CA's statement read. It further added that "Nathan has entered an extended period of rehabilitation that will rule him out of the remainder of the domestic season."

Contractual implications Absence from BBL Lyon is also contracted with Melbourne Renegades for the Big Bash League (BBL), which means he will miss that as well. The off-spinner had signed a three-year deal with the Renegades ahead of the 2023/24 season but hasn't played a match in that contract yet. His return will be determined by his rehabilitation progress over the coming months.

Career Road ahead for Lyon Despite his recent injury woes, Lyon, 38, had a stellar fitness record before this. He played 100 consecutive Tests from 2013 to 2023. However, in the last three years, he has suffered two major muscle injuries. The first one came during the Ashes in England when he tore his calf at Lord's. Despite these setbacks, Lyon has expressed his desire to continue playing until at least the 2027 Ashes tour.