How Virat Kohli's batting videos aided Australia's Nathan McSweeney
What's the story
Nathan McSweeney, the Australia A batter, recently revealed how he used the videos of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith to face the spin challenge in India. The strategy paid off as McSweeney shone in the One-Day series against India A, helping his team clinch a 2-1 victory in Puducherry. He scored 194 runs in three innings at 64.66 with a strike rate of 83.62. He was adjudged the Player of the Series.
Preparation strategy
Studying Kohli and Smith's techniques against spin
Speaking to the broadcasters after the final game, McSweeney emphasized that watching how top batters tackle spin was an integral part of his preparation for the tour.
He said, "I think obviously coming to India as, an Australian, it's a heavy spin focus and you try and work hard and watch the great Indian players on how they play spin."
He also studied videos of Kohli and Smith on YouTube to learn their techniques against spin bowling in India.
Batting strategy
McSweeney's technique to tackle spin
McSweeney used his preparation to a great extent against India's spinners.
With seamless footwork, he consistently played the ball softly into gaps. This helped him shine on challenging surfaces.
Notably, only two other batters scored 100-plus runs in the three-match series - Rajat Patidar (123) and Josh Philippe (116).
Series outcome
Australia A claim series win over India A
Australia A won the series opener by 125 runs. McSweeney scored a vital 123 (135), powering them to 274.
The visitors won the second match by 69 runs, scoring 275 and restricting India A to 206.
India A prevented Australia A from completing a clean sweep by winning the third match by 49 runs.
However, McSweeney's batting was crucial in helping Australia A clinch the series.
Future prospects
McSweeney hopeful of future success in India
Reflecting on the achievement, McSweeney said winning a series in India was a special result for any visiting side.
He added, "It's a very tough place to come and play cricket against tough competition always."
Before the one-day series, he had struggled to convert starts into big scores in an unofficial Test series.
However, he is hopeful of learning from those experiences and scoring runs if given another opportunity to tour India in the future.