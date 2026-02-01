UEFA Nations League: Thomas Tuchel's England drawn in tough group

England have been drawn into a challenging group for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League . The Three Lions will go up against Spain, Croatia, and the Czech Republic in Group A3 of League A. Meanwhile, Portugal - the reigning champions, have been drawn alongside Wales, Denmark, and Norway in Group A4 of League A. Earlier, England tied down manager Thomas Tuchel for another two years till Euro 2028.

Competition structure A look at the Nations League format The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League will be contested between September 2026 and June 2027. Each team in a group will play the others twice, once at home and once away, from September to November 2026. The top team from each group in League A will advance to the quarter-finals in March 2027. Semi-finals and finals will then be held in June to crown the overall Nations League champion.

League dynamics Key details about promotion and relegation In the UEFA Nations League, group winners from Leagues B, C, and D will be promoted to the next higher league. Conversely, teams finishing last in their groups in Leagues A, B, and C will be relegated to the next lower league. Teams finishing second in Leagues B, C, and D will enter play-offs against teams finishing third in the same leagues in relegation play-offs.

Tuchel Tuchel signs contract extension until 2028 Earlier on Thursday, Tuchel signed a contract extension to keep him as England head coach through to the end of Euro 2028. His previous deal was only running until the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Tuchel said: "I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England. It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup."