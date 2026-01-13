RCB likely to shift home matches to Navi Mumbai, Raipur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) , the reigning champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) , are likely to shift their home matches for the 2026 season. According to reports, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur are being considered as potential venues. The development comes after a tragic stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium post-RCB's IPL 2025 title win celebrations.

Venue change RCB's home matches: A history of tradition and tragedy RCB has played all their home matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru since IPL's inception in 2008. However, the venue witnessed a major tragedy when a stampede broke out after IPL 2025 celebrations, killing and injuring many. The incident drew severe criticism toward both the franchise and authorities, prompting talks of shifting RCB's home venue for IPL 2026.

Venue selection RCB's new home venues for IPL 2026 According to the Times of India, RCB officials have finalized plans to host their home matches at two venues in the next IPL season. The team is likely to play five matches at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and two at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur. The decision was taken after meetings with local authorities and consultations for logistical readiness at both venues.

Venue reliability DY Patil Stadium: A reliable choice for RCB DY Patil Stadium has hosted several IPL and international matches in the past, making it a reliable choice for RCB. The venue is known for its infrastructure and accessibility. Raipur, on the other hand, has been a strong contender in recent years after successfully hosting international and IPL games. Earlier reports had suggested Indore as another potential new home venue for RCB but Raipur now seems to be leading the race.