BCB election: Tamim confident of his presidency
What's the story
Tamim Iqbal, the interim head of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), is gearing up for the upcoming BCB election on June 7. In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, he expressed confidence in his performance as president during his brief tenure. However, he also acknowledged that his long-term vision for Bangladesh cricket couldn't be fully realized in just two months.
Player support
Players' well-being is my priority: Tamim
Tamim emphasized that his main objective as an interim head was to ensure players feel respected and relieved. He said, "I think they have been disrespected to the fullest. And that shouldn't be the case." He stressed that all players, current and former, deserve respect and should only focus on their performance without worrying about board politics.
Leadership aspirations
Desire to lead BCB for years
Tamim revealed that his desire to lead the BCB started seven or eight years ago. He said, "When I was a player, we used to discuss this. This should happen, this shouldn't happen." He clarified that he chose cricket administration over business after retiring from cricket because of his gratitude toward the sport and Bangladesh for giving him an identity.
Future plans
Vision for Bangladesh cricket
Tamim has a clear vision for Bangladesh cricket, with three or four key points he wants to focus on if elected. He said, "I probably have three or four points and if I can get them right over four years if elected, Bangladesh cricket will be in a much better position." He also stressed the need for young and fresh minds to take the sport forward.
Controversy
Accusations of nepotism and political board refuted by Tamim
Tamim has been accused of nepotism and running a political board. However, he refuted these claims, saying he hasn't called anyone for the election. He added that once he handed over the election process to the Election Commission (EC), they were in charge. "I do not even use the BCB president's room," he said, defending his transparency during this period.
Global strategy
Rebuilding trust after World Cup absence crucial, says Tamim
Tamim stressed the need to rebuild trust with the international community and other stakeholders after Bangladesh's absence from the World Cup. He said, "We need make clear why happened start building relationships look forward." On improving ties with India, he said their upcoming home series in September could be a good start.