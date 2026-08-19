Neetu David appointed UP Warriorz head of scouting: Details here

David is widely regarded as one of India's greatest spinners.

She has played 10 Women's Tests and 97 WODIs, taking a total of 182 international wickets in her 13-year-long career from 1995 to 2008.

Notably, she holds the record for the best bowling figures in an innings in Women's Tests with an impressive 8/53 against England in the Jamshedpur Test back in 1995.