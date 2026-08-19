Neetu David appointed UP Warriorz head of scouting: Details here
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Neetu David has been named head of scouting for UP Warriorz for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season. Having taken over from Rajib Dutta, the 48-year-old ex-Railways player will work under Abhishek Nayar, who was appointed as the franchise's head coach last season. The Warriorz are yet to reach a WPL final. Here are further details.
Career highlights
A look at David's illustrious playing career
David is widely regarded as one of India's greatest spinners.
She has played 10 Women's Tests and 97 WODIs, taking a total of 182 international wickets in her 13-year-long career from 1995 to 2008.
Notably, she holds the record for the best bowling figures in an innings in Women's Tests with an impressive 8/53 against England in the Jamshedpur Test back in 1995.
Scouting duties
Chairperson of the selection panel
Before this appointment, David was the chairperson of the selection panel for the Indian women's national team.
Now, in her new role with UP Warriorz, she will be responsible for scouting new talent from India's growing domestic women's cricket scene.
This is a crucial task, as it will help strengthen the team's prospects in the WPL.
Team record
Poor run in WPL so far
UP Warriorz have struggled to find success in the four-year history of WPL, winning just 12 of their 33 games (one tied match).
The team reached the playoffs in their first season but has been eliminated in the group stages for three consecutive seasons now.
They finished at the bottom of the table in the last two seasons after finishing fourth in 2024.