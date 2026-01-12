Netherlands announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Details

The Netherlands cricket team has announced its squad for the upcoming 2026 Men's ICC T20 World Cup . Scott Edwards will captain the side, which features a number of changes from the one that last played against Bangladesh in August-September. The new additions include Roelof van der Merwe, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt and Zach Lion-Cachet.

Veteran returns Experienced players make a comeback The squad also sees the return of 34-year-old all-rounder Colin Ackermann, who last played a T20I in November 2024. He had an impressive run with Durham in the 2025 Vitality Blast, scoring 304 runs in 14 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. Another veteran player making his return is Timm van der Gugten, also aged 34 and returning to T20Is for the first time since 2024. He had six wickets in 10 games during his stint with Blast.

Comeback player Logan van Beek returns after Super Smash stint Medium-fast bowler Logan van Beek, who last played for the Netherlands in July 2024 during the previous T20 World Cup, also makes a return. He had been playing in New Zealand's domestic T20 competition, Super Smash, where he took five wickets in seven matches for Wellington.

Team structure Squad composition and coaching staff The Netherlands squad for the T20 World Cup also includes Noah Croes, Max O'Dowd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren and Fred Klaassen. Ryan Cook will be the head coach of this team while Ryan van Niekerk and Heino Kuhn will serve as assistant coaches. Notably absent from this squad are Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle and Vikramjit Singh who were part of the Bangladesh T20Is along with Cedric de Lange, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat, Daniel Doram, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein.

Information Netherlands's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule The Netherlands will compete in Group A against Pakistan (February 7, Colombo), Namibia (February 10, Delhi), USA (February 13, Chennai) and India (February 18, Ahmedabad). These matches will be crucial for the team's performance in the tournament.