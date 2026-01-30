T20 World Cup: NZ add Ben Sears as traveling reserve 

Coach's remarks

Coach Rob Walter praises Sears's hard work and performance

New Zealand coach Rob Walter praised Sears for his determination to return from injury and perform well. "Ben's worked hard to get himself back on the park and it's been great to see him back playing and performing well," said Walter. He also noted that Sears had a successful Super Smash campaign with the Firebirds, where he was joint second-highest wicket-taker in the round-robin stage with 15 wickets from nine matches at at 17.93.