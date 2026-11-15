India beat NZ in low-scoring thriller, win ODI series 3-1

The Indian top-order batsmen struggled against New Zealand's disciplined bowling attack.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ruturaj Gaikwad fell within the first 10 overs, handing New Zealand an early command.

A brief 52-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer (22) and Axar Patel (46) gave India some hope before both batters threw away their starts.

Ishan Kishan (46) and Naman Dhir (22) also tried to revive the Indian innings, but Santner's three strikes in no time meant India went from 160/5 to 209/10.