India beat NZ in low-scoring thriller, win ODI series 3-1
What's the story
Team India pulled off an unlikely victory in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand, sealing the five-match series 3-1. The visiting side looked down and out after being bowled out for a meager 209 runs in Mount Maunganui. Jacob Duffy and Mitchell Santner took three wickets each for the hosts, contributing significantly to India's early collapse. In response, the Kiwis started well, but a shock collapse saw them get bundled out for 187. Here are the key stats.
Batting woes
Another poor show from Indian batters
The Indian top-order batsmen struggled against New Zealand's disciplined bowling attack.
The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ruturaj Gaikwad fell within the first 10 overs, handing New Zealand an early command.
A brief 52-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer (22) and Axar Patel (46) gave India some hope before both batters threw away their starts.
Ishan Kishan (46) and Naman Dhir (22) also tried to revive the Indian innings, but Santner's three strikes in no time meant India went from 160/5 to 209/10.
Chase
New Zealand's chase falters as India's bowlers shine
In response to India's modest total, New Zealand were going well at 64/1 when Arshdeep Singh trapped Will Young for 22.
This ignited a shocking collapse as India restricted New Zealand to 187 runs in 48.1 overs.
Dean Foxcroft (31 runs) was the only Kiwi batter to score over 30.
Besides Young and Foxcroft, Nick Kelly (24) and skipper Santner (24) were guilty of throwing away their starts.
Bowlers
Key stats for Santner, Duffy
Duffy's 3/60 across 8.1 overs powered him to 49 wickets from 28 ODIs at an average of 23.59 (ER: 5.93).
The pacer played three games in this series, claiming three-fers in all affairs, as per Cricinfo.
Meanwhile, Santner claimed 3/47 in his 10 overs.
The left-arm spinner now boasts 142 wickets across 134 ODIs at 34.62 (ER: 4.75).
Across 30 outings versus India, he has claimed 20 wickets at 50.55.
Meanwhile, Matthew Fisher, who trapped both Kohli and Rohit, finished with 2/28 in seven overs.
Indian batters
46 each for Axar, Kishan
Having scored 46 each, Axar and Kishan were the only Indian batters to score over 25.
The former hit five fours and a six in his 55-ball stay, taking his ODI tally to 992 runs across 79 matches at 23.06 (50s: 4).
Kishan smashed three fours and two sixes across 58 balls. This knock took him to 1,180 runs in 34 ODIs at 42.14 (50s: 7, 100s: 2).
Arshdeep
Stunning spell from Arshdeep
Arshdeep was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with 3/30 from 10 overs. He bowled two maidens.
The left-arm pacer ended the series with eight wickets across four outings at an economy of 4.62.
Arshdeep has now raced to 38 wickets across 23 ODIs at an economy of 24.36.
In List A cricket, the 27-year-old has completed 91 wickets across 53 matches.
Indian bowlers
Two wickets each for Siraj and Axar
Playing his first match of the series, Mohammed Siraj returned with 2/50 from 10 overs.
This performance took him to 79 ODI wickets at 25.65.
Meanwhile, Axar's 2/28 from 6.1 overs has powered him to 86 wickets at 31.69.
Debutant Yash Thakur, Auqib Nabi, and Naman Dhir took one wicket each.