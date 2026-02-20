New Zealand and Pakistan meet for 50th time (T20Is): Stats
What's the story
New Zealand and Pakistan renew their rivalry in T20Is. The two teams are set to face each other in Match 41 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. The Super 8 Group 2 clash will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo and is scheduled for a 7:00pm IST start. Notably, this is New Zealand and Pakistan's 50th meeting in T20Is.
H2H
23-24 win-loss record for the Kiwis
New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other 49 times in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. The New Zealand cricket team has won 23 games in this rivalry. On the other hand, Pakistan own 24 wins. Two matches didn't see any result. At the T20 World Cup, New Zealand own a 2-5 win-loss record against Pakistan.
Information
What's their record at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo?
This will be the first meeting between the two sides at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Overall, Pakistan have featured in 8 matches here. They own 5 wins and 3 defeats. New Zealand have played two T20Is here, winning on both occasions.
Stats
Notable player stats
In 26 T20Is, Pakistan's Babar Azam has scored 880 runs against the Kiwis at 41.90. He owns a century and 8 fifties. For the Kiwis, Mark Chapman has managed 663 runs against Pakistan from 25 matches (22 innings) at 41.43. He has one ton and 4 fifties. Shaheen Afridi has picked 35 scalps from 25 T20Is against New Zealand at 21.28.