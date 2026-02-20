New Zealand and Pakistan meet for 50th time (T20Is): Stats

New Zealand and Pakistan renew their rivalry in T20Is. The two teams are set to face each other in Match 41 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. The Super 8 Group 2 clash will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo and is scheduled for a 7:00pm IST start. Notably, this is New Zealand and Pakistan's 50th meeting in T20Is.

H2H 23-24 win-loss record for the Kiwis New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other 49 times in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. The New Zealand cricket team has won 23 games in this rivalry. On the other hand, Pakistan own 24 wins. Two matches didn't see any result. At the T20 World Cup, New Zealand own a 2-5 win-loss record against Pakistan.

Information What's their record at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo? This will be the first meeting between the two sides at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Overall, Pakistan have featured in 8 matches here. They own 5 wins and 3 defeats. New Zealand have played two T20Is here, winning on both occasions.

Advertisement