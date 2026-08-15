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Home / News / Sports News / Newcastle United close in on Benfica's Amar Dedic: Details here
Newcastle United close in on Benfica's Amar Dedic: Details here
Newcastle have agreed a deal with Benfica

Newcastle United close in on Benfica's Amar Dedic: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 15, 2026
08:01 pm
What's the story

Newcastle United are closing in on a deal with Benfica for the transfer of defender Amar Dedic. The move comes as part of the club's efforts to find a replacement for veteran right-back Kieran Trippier, who recently signed with Wolves after his contract expired this summer. Dedic, 23, has previously played under current Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle at RB Salzburg. Here's more.

Information

A €35m package agreed!

As per Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have agreed a deal with Benfica. A €35m package with sell-on included has been agreed. Benfica wanted Dedic to stay but the player wanted to join the Premier League outfit besides being excited to work with new NUFC head coach Jaissle.

Twitter Post

Deal agreed!

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Game readiness

Potential debut against Liverpool

If the deal goes through, Dedic could make his debut for Newcastle in their season opener against Liverpool on August 23.

This is mainly because Tino Livramento is still recovering from a calf injury he picked up while playing for England in June.

The Bosnian international has already been capped 31 times and started three of Bosnia and Herzegovina's four World Cup matches.

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Numbers

A look at the player's club career journey and stats

Dedic made 43 appearances for Benfica last season, scoring one goal.

In the 2026-27 season, he has already appeared three times.

Before joining Benfica last summer, he was on loan at Marseille for the 2nd half of the season from RB Salzburg, making 10 appearances.

In total, he played 95 matches for RB Salzburg, scoring 8 goals.

In the 2021-22 season, he appeared in 37 matches for Wolfsberger AC on loan, scoring 3 goals.

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