Newcastle United close in on Benfica's Amar Dedic: Details here
What's the story
Newcastle United are closing in on a deal with Benfica for the transfer of defender Amar Dedic. The move comes as part of the club's efforts to find a replacement for veteran right-back Kieran Trippier, who recently signed with Wolves after his contract expired this summer. Dedic, 23, has previously played under current Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle at RB Salzburg. Here's more.
Information
A €35m package agreed!
As per Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have agreed a deal with Benfica. A €35m package with sell-on included has been agreed. Benfica wanted Dedic to stay but the player wanted to join the Premier League outfit besides being excited to work with new NUFC head coach Jaissle.
Twitter Post
Deal agreed!
🚨⚪️⚫️ Newcastle have agreed deal with Benfica to sign Amar Dedić, here we go! 🇧🇦— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2026
Deal in place at €35m package with sell-on included for Benfica.
Portuguese club wanted Dedić to stay but player wanted #NUFC move as top priority and excited to work with Matthias Jaissle. pic.twitter.com/fY25lgocHh
Game readiness
Potential debut against Liverpool
If the deal goes through, Dedic could make his debut for Newcastle in their season opener against Liverpool on August 23.
This is mainly because Tino Livramento is still recovering from a calf injury he picked up while playing for England in June.
The Bosnian international has already been capped 31 times and started three of Bosnia and Herzegovina's four World Cup matches.
Numbers
A look at the player's club career journey and stats
Dedic made 43 appearances for Benfica last season, scoring one goal.
In the 2026-27 season, he has already appeared three times.
Before joining Benfica last summer, he was on loan at Marseille for the 2nd half of the season from RB Salzburg, making 10 appearances.
In total, he played 95 matches for RB Salzburg, scoring 8 goals.
In the 2021-22 season, he appeared in 37 matches for Wolfsberger AC on loan, scoring 3 goals.