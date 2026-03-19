Rampant Barcelona thrash Newcastle United 7-2 at Camp Nou: Stats

Barcelona cruised into the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season quarter-finals after a resounding 7-2 victory over Newcastle United. The win came in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie, with Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski each scoring twice at Camp Nou. The first leg had ended in a 1-1 draw, but Barcelona's dominant performance in the return match secured their place in the next round.

Match highlights A thrilling 1st half with 5 goals Barcelona took an early lead when Raphinha capitalized on Newcastle's defensive errors to score. However, the visitors quickly equalized through Anthony Elanga, who finished off Lewis Hall's cross from close range. Despite Barcelona regaining the lead through Marc Bernal, Newcastle responded again with Elanga scoring his second of the match after a cross from Harvey Barnes. Lamine Yamal made it 3-2 just before half-time, converting a penalty after Kieran Trippier fouled Raphinha in the box.

Game shift Barcelona dominate the 2nd half The second half saw Barcelona take full control of the match. Raphinha turned provider for Fermin Lopez in the 51st minute. He then provided his 2nd assist of the night for Lewandowski in the 56th minute. In the 61st minute, Lewandowski had his 2nd goal from Yamal's assist before Raphina scored the 7th goal for the hosts 11 minutes later.

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Opta stats Unwanted records for the Magpies Tonight's 7-2 defeat for Newcastle means the last two Englishmen to manage against Barcelona at the Camp Nou have conceded seven goals. Eddie Howe has joined Gary Neville, who managed Valencia in February 2016. Valencia lost that clash 7-0. This was the 3rd occasion since 1955 that an English team went on to concede 8+ goals on aggregate in a European Cup tie. Two of these scorelines have come in this season's last 16 via Chelsea vs PSG (2-8) and Newcastle vs Barcelona (3-8).

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Do you know? Newcastle join Tottenham in this sorry list Newcastle United became just the second English side to concede seven goals in a European Cup/Champions League match, along with Tottenham Hotspur in a 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in October 2019.

Barca 7 goals in a Champions League clash for Barcelona As per Opta, Barcelona have scored seven goals in a Champions League game for the third time in their history. They have previously achieved this in the round of 16 against Bayer Leverkusen in March 2012 (7-1) and in the group stage against Celtic in September 2016 (7-0).

Opta stats (2) Lewandowski and Yamal enter record books Lewandowski (37y 209d) is the oldest player ever to score twice in a UEFA Champions League match, overtaking Filippo Inzaghi for AC Milan against Real Madrid in November 2010 (37y 86d). On the other hand, Yamal at the age of 18 years and 248 days, is now the youngest player to score 10 goals in UEFA Champions League history, surpassing Kylian Mbappe's previous record set in 2017 (18 years, 350 days).

Do you know? Barca's Lopez is involved in 10 UCL goals this season Barca's Lopez made an assist and scored one goal versus the Magpies. He is involved in 10 goals in the 2025-26 Champions League (6 goals and 4 assists), becoming the first Spanish Barcelona player to reach double figures in a single edition of the competition.

Duo Key numbers for Raphina and Yamal Raphina scored two goals and made two assists in this contest. This season, he owns three goals and two assists from 7 Champions League games. Overall, the Brazilian has raced to 73 goals in all competitions for Barca from 174 matches. 19 of his goals have come this season from 30 appearances. Yamal now owns 5 goals and 4 assists in the UCL 2025-26 season. In 145 matches for Barca, he has smashed 46 goals.

Lewy Lewandowski now owns 109 Champions League goals Veteran Lewandowski has raced to 109 career Champions League goals. 23 of his Champions League goals have come for Barcelona in 36 appearances. In the ongoing campaign, he owns 4 UCL goals from 9 matches. Overall, Lewy has scored 117 goals for Barca from 183 matches. This season, he has smashed 16 goals in 36 matches across all competitions.

Information Here are the match stats Barca had 13 shots on target from 18 attempts. Newcastle managed 7 attempts with 4 shots on target. Barca had 29 touches in the opposition box compared to Newcastle's 17. The hosts managed 62.70% ball possession.