Nick Kyrgios provisionally suspended from tennis: All we know
What's the story
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine. The 31-year-old, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2022, failed a doping test during an ATP event in Mallorca on June 22. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed that a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory found benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in his sample on July 17.
Apology
I take full responsibility for my actions: Kyrgios
In a post on Instagram, Kyrgios took full responsibility for his actions and apologized to his fans, family, sponsors, and everyone close to him.
"I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it. I'm sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I'm sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I'm deeply disappointed in myself," he wrote in an Instagram story.
Injury toll
Injuries have impacted his career
Despite his talent, Kyrgios has been plagued by injuries that have taken a toll on his career.
He is now ranked 919th and has barely played singles tennis in recent years.
In January, he admitted that he would never be the player he once was due to these persistent injuries.
Kyrgios currently has seven ATP titles with a career win-loss record of 207-121.
Suspension impact
Suspension has been effective since August 4
The ITIA has confirmed that Kyrgios's suspension has been effective since August 4.
During this period, he is not allowed to play in or attend any events organized by World Tennis, WTA, ATP, the Grand Slams, or any national association.
This means that he will miss out on participating in major tournaments during his suspension period.
Information
Will Kyrgios play again?
Kyrgios featured at Wimbledon this year, partnering with Alexander Bublik in doubles. After losing the opening round, the 31-year-old admitted that it was likely his last appearance at the All England Club. Now, reports also indicate that Kyrgios could be suspended for four years.