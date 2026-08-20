Nick Kyrgios provisionally suspended from tennis: All we know

In a post on Instagram, Kyrgios took full responsibility for his actions and apologized to his fans, family, sponsors, and everyone close to him.

"I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it. I'm sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I'm sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I'm deeply disappointed in myself," he wrote in an Instagram story.