India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Niranjan Shah Stadium stats
What's the story
After a high-scoring opener, India and New Zealand are set to clash in the 2nd ODI of their three-match series. The hosts lead the series after winning a thrilling first ODI by chasing down a target of 301 runs at Vadodara's BCA Stadium. Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium will host the second encounter on January 14. Have a look at the stadium numbers.
Matches
ODIs hosted by the stadium
As of now, Nirajan Shah Stadium in Rakot has hosted four ODIs between 2013 and 2023. Notably, India won only one of those games, losing to Australia, South Africa, and England. They beat Australia by 36 runs in January 2020. The last ODI on this ground was in 2023, when India failed chase 353 against Australia. Glenn Maxwell took four wickets.
Information
Five 300-plus totals in four ODIs
In just four ODIs, the iconic venue has recorded as many as five 300-plus totals, according to ESPNcricinfo. The lowest total here is 252/6 by India against South Africa from 2015.
Performers
Star performers on this ground
As expected, veteran Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the highest run-scorers at Nirajan Shah Stadium in ODI cricket. While Rohit averages 62.66, Kohli has slammed three half-centuries here, the most for a batter. Notably, no bowler has managed to take more than four wickets on this ground.
Match conditions
Pitch report and weather forecast for the match
The pitch at Niranjan Shah Stadium is expected to favor batters, making it a run-friendly surface. With consistent bounce and minimal unpredictability, batters should find it easy to play their shots and score freely. Meanwhile, weather conditions are expected to remain clear throughout the day with no threat of rain. The temperature is likely to peak at around 28°C during the day before dropping down to nearly 14°C during cooler hours.