India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Niranjan Shah Stadium stats

After a high-scoring opener, India and New Zealand are set to clash in the 2nd ODI of their three-match series. The hosts lead the series after winning a thrilling first ODI by chasing down a target of 301 runs at Vadodara's BCA Stadium. Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium will host the second encounter on January 14. Have a look at the stadium numbers.

Matches ODIs hosted by the stadium As of now, Nirajan Shah Stadium in Rakot has hosted four ODIs between 2013 and 2023. Notably, India won only one of those games, losing to Australia, South Africa, and England. They beat Australia by 36 runs in January 2020. The last ODI on this ground was in 2023, when India failed chase 353 against Australia. Glenn Maxwell took four wickets.

Information Five 300-plus totals in four ODIs In just four ODIs, the iconic venue has recorded as many as five 300-plus totals, according to ESPNcricinfo. The lowest total here is 252/6 by India against South Africa from 2015.

Performers Star performers on this ground As expected, veteran Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the highest run-scorers at Nirajan Shah Stadium in ODI cricket. While Rohit averages 62.66, Kohli has slammed three half-centuries here, the most for a batter. Notably, no bowler has managed to take more than four wickets on this ground.