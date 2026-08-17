Galle Test: Niroshan Dickwella slams fighting half-century on return
What's the story
Sri Lankan batter Niroshan Dickwella showcased his resistance against India's bowling attack on Day 3 of the 1st Test in Galle. Dickwella, playing his first Test since March 2023, rescued SL, who were down to 90/5 in response to India's 462. He stitched a 146-run stand along with Sonal Dinusha for the sixth wicket, taking Sri Lanka past 200 before tea. Here are the key stats.
Partnership details
A solid stand for the Lankan batters
Dickwella and Dinusha were patient in their approach, unlike their top-order teammates.
They scored most of their runs through sweeps against Indian spinners led by Manav Suthar.
Dickwella reached his half-century off 67 balls while Dinusha took 92 balls.
The duo added a whopping 116 runs in the second session without losing a wicket, showing great temperament and technique.
Information
Dickwella departs after tea
After tea, Prasidh Krishna finally broke the Lankan stand by dismissing Dickwella. The latter nicked a delivery outside the off stump to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. He departed for 80 off 115 balls (7 fours).
Return
Valiant fifty on return
As mentioned, Dickwella returned to the Test setup after over three years. He was added to the squad after regular wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis suffered an injury.
Dickwella, who is yet to score a ton, recorded his 23rd half-century in the format.
In 55 Tests, the Lankan batter has racked up 2,873 runs at an average of 31.52.
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Most 50-plus scores without a hundred
According to Cricinfo, Dickwella has the most 50-plus scores (23) with a century in Test cricket. His highest score in the format is 96. India's Chetan Chauhan follows the Lankan batter with 16 such scores.