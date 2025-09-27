Nissanka breaks this T20 Asia Cup record of Virat Kohli 

Sri Lanka's star opener, Pathum Nissanka , has broken Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli 's record for most 50-plus scores in the T20 Asia Cup. The feat came during a Super-Four match at Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Nissanka reached his half-century in just 25 balls and completed his century off just 52 balls, becoming the player with the most 50-plus scores in T20 Asia Cup history. He ended with a score of 107 from 58 balls in the tied game.

Record-breaking performance Nissanka goes past Kohli Nissanka's innings was his fifth 50-plus score in the tournament after 12 innings. He went past Kohli, who has four in nine innings. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (six innings), Kusal Mendis (12 innings), and Abhishek Sharma (six innings) follow at three each. Interestingly, Nissanka reached his century with a six down the ground and celebrated with a 'keep talking' celebration with his hands, just like Kohli did against Australia in Perth back in 2018.

Additional achievements Highest partnership in T20 Asia Cup history He became the fourth Sri Lankan to score a T20I century and only the third batter after Kohli and UAE's Babar Hayat to do so in T20 Asia Cups. Nissanka's brilliance helped SL tie the contest while chasing 203. India, however, prevailed in the Super Over. Nissanka and Kusal Perera added a massive 127-run partnership, the highest for any wicket in T20 Asia Cup history, surpassing Kohli and KL Rahul's record of 119 against Afghanistan in 2022.

Historic milestone Highest individual score by a Sri Lankan against India (T20Is) Nissanka's century is also the highest score by a Sri Lankan against India in T20Is. He reached his ton off just 52 balls, making it his first-ever T20I hundred. This record highlights just how consistent and crucial Nissanka has been in this format, especially on big stages like the Asia Cup where his skills continue to shine.