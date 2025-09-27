Here's why Arshdeep Singh bowled Super Over vs Sri Lanka

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has revealed why he chose Arshdeep Singh to bowl the Super Over in their final Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka. The decision paid off as India clinched a thrilling victory, with Arshdeep's exceptional bowling restricting Sri Lanka to just two runs while taking two wickets. The win kept India's unbeaten streak intact as they progressed to the final of the tournament.

Match analysis A high-scoring thriller Despite being a dead rubber, the match turned out to be a high-scoring thriller with both teams crossing the 200-run mark. Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka scored a century, but India's middle-order batsmen Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma played crucial innings. "It felt like a final and the boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings," said Suryakumar during the post-match presentation.

Strategic decision Arshdeep has delivered for us the last 2-3 years: SKY Suryakumar revealed that he asked Arshdeep to stick to his plans and execute them. "Arshdeep has delivered for us the last 2-3 years. I told him to back his own plans and try to execute," said Suryakumar. He added, "He has been there in that situation many times and he has done really well for India and for his IPL side."