Here's why Arshdeep Singh bowled Super Over vs Sri Lanka
What's the story
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has revealed why he chose Arshdeep Singh to bowl the Super Over in their final Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka. The decision paid off as India clinched a thrilling victory, with Arshdeep's exceptional bowling restricting Sri Lanka to just two runs while taking two wickets. The win kept India's unbeaten streak intact as they progressed to the final of the tournament.
Match analysis
A high-scoring thriller
Despite being a dead rubber, the match turned out to be a high-scoring thriller with both teams crossing the 200-run mark. Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka scored a century, but India's middle-order batsmen Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma played crucial innings. "It felt like a final and the boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings," said Suryakumar during the post-match presentation.
Strategic decision
Arshdeep has delivered for us the last 2-3 years: SKY
Suryakumar revealed that he asked Arshdeep to stick to his plans and execute them. "Arshdeep has delivered for us the last 2-3 years. I told him to back his own plans and try to execute," said Suryakumar. He added, "He has been there in that situation many times and he has done really well for India and for his IPL side."
Match reflection
We have been playing good cricket, says Asalanka
Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka praised Nissanka's brilliant century and remained optimistic despite their winless Super Four stage performance. "It was unbelievable batting (from Nissanka), they have some extremely good bowlers and it was splendid to see him bat with that attacking approach," said Asalanka. He also acknowledged the positives from the Asia Cup, saying, "We have been playing good cricket, but unfortunately, we could not win in the last two games."