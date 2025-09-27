Sanath Jayasuriya calls for rule review after Super Over drama 

Sri Lanka's head coach, Sanath Jayasuriya , has called for a review of cricket rules after the controversial Super Over incident in the Asia Cup 2025. The match ended in a tie and went into a Super Over on September 26 in Dubai. In that tense Super Over clash, Sri Lanka batted first but lost Kusal Perera early to India's Arshdeep Singh.

Rule debate What exactly happened in the Super Over? On the fourth ball of the Super Over, Arshdeep bowled a yorker outside off stump which Dasun Shanaka missed. Sanju Samson caught it cleanly and appealed for a caught behind. The on-field umpire gave Shanaka out despite no edge being detected, while Samson attempted a run-out at the striker's end. However, Jayasuriya argued that once the caught-behind decision was made, it should have been considered dead according to cricket rules.

Rule refinement Jayasuriya wants rules to be fine-tuned Jayasuriya questioned the loophole in cricket rules, saying "I think that was the rules. According to the rules, if you appeal for the catch, then he Dasun had to go by the third umpire's call." He added "So he went for the replay and it was not out. So that's what happened. But I think there are a few areas from this game they'll have to look into to fine-tune a little bit of the rules."

Review outcome Shanaka opts for review, but India win the Super Over Shanaka opted for a review, which showed no contact between bat and ball. The decision was overturned, keeping him at the crease but he was dismissed off the next delivery. This meant Sri Lanka only managed to score two runs in their Super Over innings. India chased down the target with ease, winning on the first ball they faced.