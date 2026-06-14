BCCI shared the video on social media

'Post-match presser can wait': Nitish Reddy answers mother's call midway

By Parth Dhall 04:48 pm Jun 14, 202604:48 pm

What's the story

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy stole the show with a heartwarming moment after India's win over Afghanistan in the 1st ODI in Dharamsala. During his post-match press conference, he received a phone call from his mother and politely asked if he could take it. The BCCI shared the video of this endearing interaction on social media, captioning it: "The post-match presser can wait, but a call from Mom simply cannot."