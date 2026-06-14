'Post-match presser can wait': Nitish Reddy answers mother's call midway
What's the story
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy stole the show with a heartwarming moment after India's win over Afghanistan in the 1st ODI in Dharamsala. During his post-match press conference, he received a phone call from his mother and politely asked if he could take it. The BCCI shared the video of this endearing interaction on social media, captioning it: "The post-match presser can wait, but a call from Mom simply cannot."
Twitter Post
Here's the video
The post-match presser can wait but a call from Mom simply cannot 😊#TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @NKReddy07 pic.twitter.com/23OUBNZvYH— BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2026
Match details
Brief about the match
In the rain-curtailed match (25 overs), India opted to bowl first and reduced Afghanistan to 26/3. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz's century and his 116-run partnership with Hashmatullah Shahidi helped Afghanistan post 194 in 24.5 overs. Nitish Reddy played a crucial role by dismissing both Gurbaz and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, finishing with impressive figures of 2/31 in four overs.
Match outcome
Gill lauds debutants Brar, Dubey
Despite losing Rohit Sharma early, India chased down the target comfortably. Player of the Match Shubman Gill led the chase with an unbeaten 84 off 66 balls, while KL Rahul (39* off 19 balls) and Ishan Kishan (34 off 22 balls) supported him. After the match, Gill praised debutants Gurnoor Brar (3/27) and Harsh Dubey (3/47) for their impressive performances in the middle overs.