All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy clears fitness test for Afghanistan T20Is
What's the story
Andhra Pradesh-based all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has cleared his fitness test and is ready to take part in India's T20I series against Afghanistan. The three-match series will be played in New Delhi. Reddy last played a competitive match in June 2026 during an ODI series against Afghanistan. He was selected for the T20I series, but his participation was dependent on fitness, along with Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Harshit Rana.
Approval granted
Reddy cleared by BCCI's medical team
The Times of India reported that Reddy has been cleared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical team and will join the Indian squad in Delhi on Thursday.
He passed his fitness test last week, after which he was selected for the Afghanistan series.
Reddy also completed a final match simulation at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Fitness boost
Reddy's return to bolster India
Reddy's fitness comes as a major boost for India, not just for the Afghanistan series but also for the 2026 Asian Games.
The team will also play a one-off T20I against Japan on September 22.
Since his international debut in October 2024, Reddy has represented India across all three formats.
However, he missed the white-ball series in Ireland, England, and Zimbabwe. This was because of an injury sustained during the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala.
Return challenge
India's squad for T20I series against Afghanistan
Reddy, who has played four T20Is for India in two years, will compete with Shivam Dube for a spot in the playing XI against Afghanistan. All-rounder Hardik Pandya remains unavailable with fitness issues.
India's squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana*.