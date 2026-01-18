Nitish Kumar Reddy scored a rescuing half-century against NZ (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Nitish Kumar Reddy slams his maiden ODI half-century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 08:50 pm Jan 18, 2026

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy played a rescuing knock against New Zealand in the third and final ODI. The match, played at Indore's Holkar Stadium, saw India chase a daunting target of 338 runs. They were reduced to 71/4 before Reddy came in. The all-rounder then added 88 runs with Virat Kohli to rescue the innings. Here are the key stats.