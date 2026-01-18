Nitish Kumar Reddy slams his maiden ODI half-century: Key stats
What's the story
Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy played a rescuing knock against New Zealand in the third and final ODI. The match, played at Indore's Holkar Stadium, saw India chase a daunting target of 338 runs. They were reduced to 71/4 before Reddy came in. The all-rounder then added 88 runs with Virat Kohli to rescue the innings. Here are the key stats.
Performance details
Reddy's presence bolsters India
Kohli was the only batter from India's top five to capitalize on his start. India lost Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul before the 100-run mark. Reddy, who started with a fine boundary at third man, rebuilt India's innings with Kohli. The duo constantly rotated the strike to get India past 150. Sixes in back-to-back overs helped Reddy reach his half-century off 51 balls.
Information
Reddy departs at 53
Reddy, who had settled in, fell to Kristian Clarke right after completing his half-century. He pulled one straight to Will Young at short midwicket. Reddy scored 53 off 57 balls (2 fours and 2 sixes).