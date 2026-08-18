Cricketer Nitish Rana breaks down during DPL half-century: Here's why

Rana reached his half-century in just 27 balls in the ninth over.

He dedicated his innings to his late mother by wearing a jersey with 'N Satish' written on the back.

The emotional moment saw opposition cricketers and the umpire console him as he looked up at the sky, remembering his mother.

"Mumma is here with you," Rana's wife Saachi Marwah commented on an Instagram post shared by tournament organizers.