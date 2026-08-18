Cricketer Nitish Rana breaks down during DPL half-century: Here's why
What's the story
Indian cricketer Nitish Rana broke down in tears after scoring a half-century in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL). The emotional moment came as he remembered his late mother, who passed away earlier this month. Rana scored a blistering 60 off just 33 balls for the West Delhi Lions against South Delhi Superstarz at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. He dedicated his innings to his late mother, who died on August 7 due to illness.
Tribute
Rana reaches 50 in 27 balls
Rana reached his half-century in just 27 balls in the ninth over.
He dedicated his innings to his late mother by wearing a jersey with 'N Satish' written on the back.
The emotional moment saw opposition cricketers and the umpire console him as he looked up at the sky, remembering his mother.
"Mumma is here with you," Rana's wife Saachi Marwah commented on an Instagram post shared by tournament organizers.
Match details
Rana was the top scorer for West Delhi Lions
Rana was the standout batter for the West Delhi Lions, scoring 60 off 33 balls with 4 boundaries and 6 sixes.
He shared an 83-run stand for the second wicket with Krish Yadav.
However, after Rana's dismissal, the rest of the batting lineup struggled as they were bowled out for 169 in the final over.
Anshuman Hooda took four wickets while Vivek Tiwari impressed with figures of 2/16 in three overs.
Chasing 170, the South Delhi Superstarz made light work of it.