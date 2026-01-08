Delhi's Nitish Rana surpasses 2,500 List A runs: Key stats

Delhi's Nitish Rana slammed a match-winning knock of 57* versus Haryana in Round 7 of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy . Rana shone for his side in a paltry chase of 106 runs in Bengaluru. Delhi won the contest by nine wickets in just 13.3 overs to blow Haryana away. With this victory, Delhi finished top of Elite Group D and reached the quarter-finals.

Information Delhi ride on Rana's blitz Delhi lost Priyansh Arya early on (15/1) before Rana walked out and formed a match-winning stand of 92* alongside Vaibhav Kandpal. It was Rana's whirlwind effort that helped Delhi ace the chase. He looked in control and toyed with the Haryana bowlers.

Runs Rana surpasses 2,500 runs in List A cricket Rana's 57* had six fours and four sixes from 39 balls. His strike rate was 146.15. With this effort, Rana has surpassed 2,500 runs in List A cricket. From 85 matches (80 innings), the southpaw owns 2,536 runs at 38.42. He hammered his 16th fifty in the 50-over format (100s: 3). Notably, Rana has played one ODI for India, scoring 7 runs.