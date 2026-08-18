No Khel Ratna recipient for 2025: Here's why

The selection committee, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd.) Arun Kumar Mishra, discussed the names of leading Indian women cricketers at its meeting.

However, they were not included in the final recommendations due to the absence of a specific points-based system to assess cricket performances.

Generally, in such cases, nominations are taken from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but no nominations were made for these two cricketers this time around.