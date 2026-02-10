ICC won't penalize Bangladesh for missing T20 World Cup: Details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that it will not impose any penalties on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for skipping the ongoing T20 World Cup . The decision comes after discussions with both the BCB and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The ICC also announced plans to host a major tournament in Bangladesh before the 2031 Men's ODI World Cup, which India and Bangladesh will co-host. Here are further details.

Official response No penalties for BCB The ICC said in its statement, "It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter." The board also noted that the BCB has the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) under existing ICC rules. The decision reflects the ICC's commitment to neutrality and fairness, and its goal of providing support rather than punishment.

Future plans Bangladesh to host ICC event before 2031 WC The ICC has also confirmed an agreement for Bangladesh to host an ICC event before the 2031 Men's Cricket World Cup. This is subject to the usual hosting processes, timelines, and operational requirements. The decision highlights confidence in Bangladesh's hosting capabilities and the ICC's commitment to providing meaningful hosting opportunities across its membership to promote cricket in different countries.

Tournament impact Bangladesh replaced Scotland in ongoing T20 World Cup Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the ongoing T20 World Cup after its government denied permission for travel and participation in India. The BCB had requested to relocate Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka, but the ICC Board rejected this proposal and opted for replacement instead. Separately, the BCCI dropped Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2023 for undisclosed reasons amid deteriorating political relations between India and Bangladesh.

