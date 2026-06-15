Nathan Lyon 'absolutely flying' ahead of Test return from injury
What's the story
Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon is determined to make his comeback in the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin, scheduled for August. The now back bowling after a "pretty traumatic injury" that required surgery. He suffered the injury during the third Test against England in Adelaide and had to undergo surgery to reattach the muscle.
Recovery process
Lyon's new love for road biking
During his rehabilitation, Lyon discovered a new love for road biking, racking up over 700km. He recently bowled at Cricket Central in Sydney and is looking forward to facing batters during training camps in Brisbane next month. "Yeah, 100%," he said when asked about his readiness for the opening Test against Bangladesh on August 13. "[I'm] absolutely flying. I feel really good, really confident ... very happy with the way it's gone. It's been a lot of hard work, there's no point in hiding behind that, a lot of long days and stuff, but that's all been part of it."
Coach's assurance
Coach confident on Lyon's recovery
Ross Herridge, the physical performance coach at Cricket Australia (CA), also expressed confidence in Lyon's recovery. He described the injury as "It was a pretty traumatic injury," saying it put a lot of stress on the hamstring. However, he noted that Lyon has been hitting all physical markers and checkpoints along the way to ensure his recovery is going well.
Career prospects
Will Lyon reach the 600-wicket mark?
With 567 Test wickets to his name, Lyon is second only to Shane Warne for Australia. He could even push toward the 600-mark given the number of matches lined up. However, he turns 39 in November and national selector George Bailey and head coach Andrew McDonald have been cautious about his future. Despite this, Lyon remains determined to play every Test match he's available for.
Competitive drive
Retirement thoughts
Lyon revealed that retirement had never crossed his mind. He was reminded of his competitive spirit while watching the recent State of Origin rugby league match where New South Wales staged an incredible comeback against Queensland. "that's what's really driving me at the moment," he said, adding that he felt like he was bowling his best in six years before the injury.