Nathan Lyon 'absolutely flying' ahead of Test return from injury

Recovery process

Lyon's new love for road biking

During his rehabilitation, Lyon discovered a new love for road biking, racking up over 700km. He recently bowled at Cricket Central in Sydney and is looking forward to facing batters during training camps in Brisbane next month. "Yeah, 100%," he said when asked about his readiness for the opening Test against Bangladesh on August 13. "[I'm] absolutely flying. I feel really good, really confident ... very happy with the way it's gone. It's been a lot of hard work, there's no point in hiding behind that, a lot of long days and stuff, but that's all been part of it."