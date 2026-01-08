Tilak Varma's surgery not serious, says Hyderabad coach

DB Ravi Teja, the coach of the Hyderabad cricket team, has dismissed rumors about Tilak Varma 's potential absence from the upcoming T20 World Cup . The speculation arose after Varma underwent surgery for testicular torsion in Rajkot on January 7. He was injured during a match between Hyderabad and Bengal while playing for his state team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy One-day Championship.

Recovery details Varma's recovery timeline and international commitments Teja informed Cricbuzz that the 23-year-old left-handed batter underwent a minor surgery and is recovering well, but it is now expected that he will miss the five-match T20 series against New Zealand, starting January 21 in Nagpur. He said, "It was a very minor surgery he underwent in Rajkot on Wednesday. There is nothing serious or alarming about it. He will be ready in three to four days."

Current condition Varma's current status and future plans Teja also noted that Varma is currently with the team and will return to Hyderabad with them. Although he expressed optimism by saying, "I personally think he should be fine for the T20 series against New Zealand," subsequent updates indicate that Varma is expected to miss the series. This initial statement, however, provided some reassurance to fans concerned about Varma's health after his recent surgery.