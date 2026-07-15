Prime Video announces Novak Djokovic documentary, 'The Wolf in Winter'
What's the story
Prime Video has announced a new documentary on Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic. Titled "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter," the documentary will explore his journey from Serbia to becoming the most successful player in men's tennis history. Directed by Jason Hehir, known for his work on Michael Jordan's "The Last Dance," the documentary features interviews with Djokovic himself and other tennis legends - Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Boris Becker, and Jim Courier.
Release date
Release date and trailer insights
The documentary will be available on Prime Video from August 20, ahead of the 2026 US Open in New York.
The trailer released on July 14 shows Djokovic opening up on his motivation to continue his record-setting career despite doubts and challenges.
"People think you've achieved so many great things and now you should enjoy. I cannot enjoy," he says in the trailer.
Career challenges
The duality of Djokovic's character
Novak Djokovic emerged during an era dominated by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, eventually joining them to form the iconic "Big Three" of men's tennis.
While he went on to become one of the sport's greatest champions, his career has also been marked by controversies, including on-court confrontations and his stance against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The documentary aims to delve into these contrasting aspects of Djokovic's personality, showcasing both his remarkable achievements and the debates that have surrounded him.
Personal struggles
Addressing the self-doubt
In the trailer, Djokovic admits to doubting himself at times and questioning why he continues to put himself and his family through this.
"The number one doubter is here," he says while pointing at his chest. "And I'm trying to prove myself wrong more than anybody else."
At 39, Djokovic is still making the Grand Slam semi-finals. He is chasing a record 25th Major title
Twitter Post
WATCH: Official trailer
"I’m trying to prove myself wrong more than anybody else."— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 14, 2026
Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter is streaming August 20. pic.twitter.com/7n24EVv7Ao
Information
How Djokovic completed tennis
Djokovic remains the only player to have completed the Career Golden Masters twice (winning all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles). He has also won each of the four Grand Slam titles at least thrice. He also won Olympic gold and went on to complete tennis.