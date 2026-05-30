French Open: Joao Fonseca stuns Novak Djokovic in 5-set thriller

Teenage sensation Joao Fonseca has pulled off a major upset by defeating Novak Djokovic at the 2026 French Open . The Brazilian, who was seeded 28th in the tournament, won the match that lasted close to five hours after coming back from two sets down. This is Fonseca's first time reaching the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament. Meanwhile, for Djokovic, this comes as a big shock.

Match details A thrilling contest at Roland Garros The match was a thrilling contest, with Djokovic taking an early lead by winning the first two sets 6-4, 6-4. However, Fonseca showed immense resilience and came back strong in the third set, winning it 6-3. He then pushed Djokovic to his limits in the fourth set before clinching it 7-5 after saving two break points while serving at 3-4. The final set was a nail-biter, with Djokovic taking an early lead. However, Fonseca fought back and won six of the last eight games to seal his victory.

Next match Fonseca makes these records With this win, Fonseca has become the first teenager to defeat Djokovic at a Grand Slam. As per Opta, Fonseca is now just the second teenager in the Open Era to: claim multiple wins from 0-2 down at a Grand Slam event. He is the first player to defeat a former men's singles champion from 0-2 down at a Grand Slam event. This victory is just his second against a Top-10 player, having previously upset Andrey Rublev at the 2025 Australian Open.

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Do you know? A unique Slam record Following Djokovic's elimination, this is the first time in the Open Era where a former Grand Slam champion has not reached the men's singles R16 at a Grand Slam event - including Grand Slam champions pre-Open Era.

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