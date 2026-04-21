'Virat Kohli the reason I follow cricket,' says Novak Djokovic

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic recently revealed that Virat Kohli is the reason he started watching cricket. Djokovic hailed the legendary cricketer while expressing his desire to visit India in the near future. The 24-time Grand Slam winner stated the same, hosting the Laureus Sports Awards in Madrid. Djokovic also thanked his Indian supporters for their unwavering support over the years, both at tournaments and around the world.

Future plans My message is always love, respect: Djokovic In a conversation with Times Now, Djokovic said, "My message is always love, respect, appreciation, first of all... for all the support over the years that I've personally been receiving from all the Indian tennis fans and Indian sports fans around the world." He added that he has long felt a 'calling' to visit India and is keen on engaging with fans more closely.

Sporting crossover Hopes to organize an event or play a match Djokovic hopes to organize an event or even play a match during his visit. He said, "I really hope that I'll be able to come to India and do an event, play a match or whatever it is. I really wish for that because I feel very close to Indian people." The Serbian great added that while timelines for his visit remain uncertain, the intention is firm.

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Friendship Virat Kohli got Djokovic interested in cricket Djokovic revealed that former India captain Virat Kohli is the reason he started following cricket. He said, "Yes, Virat is a friend and someone I respect and admire. He's actually...the reason why I started following cricket." The two sporting icons have interacted on social media. Djokovic said he hopes to meet Kohli during his visit and could share a light-hearted sporting moment.

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