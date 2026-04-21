'Virat Kohli the reason I follow cricket,' says Novak Djokovic
What's the story
Tennis legend Novak Djokovic recently revealed that Virat Kohli is the reason he started watching cricket. Djokovic hailed the legendary cricketer while expressing his desire to visit India in the near future. The 24-time Grand Slam winner stated the same, hosting the Laureus Sports Awards in Madrid. Djokovic also thanked his Indian supporters for their unwavering support over the years, both at tournaments and around the world.
Future plans
My message is always love, respect: Djokovic
In a conversation with Times Now, Djokovic said, "My message is always love, respect, appreciation, first of all... for all the support over the years that I've personally been receiving from all the Indian tennis fans and Indian sports fans around the world." He added that he has long felt a 'calling' to visit India and is keen on engaging with fans more closely.
Sporting crossover
Hopes to organize an event or play a match
Djokovic hopes to organize an event or even play a match during his visit. He said, "I really hope that I'll be able to come to India and do an event, play a match or whatever it is. I really wish for that because I feel very close to Indian people." The Serbian great added that while timelines for his visit remain uncertain, the intention is firm.
Friendship
Virat Kohli got Djokovic interested in cricket
Djokovic revealed that former India captain Virat Kohli is the reason he started following cricket. He said, "Yes, Virat is a friend and someone I respect and admire. He's actually...the reason why I started following cricket." The two sporting icons have interacted on social media. Djokovic said he hopes to meet Kohli during his visit and could share a light-hearted sporting moment.
Legacy
Legacy of Djokovic, Kohli
Both Djokovic and Kohli have scaled mountains in their respective sports (tennis and cricket). The Serb currently has the joint-most Grand Slam titles (24) with Margaret Court (male or female). Djokovic has literally completed tennis, unlocking every major achievement in the sport. Similarly, Kohli is regarded as the modern-day master. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of international runs (28,215). His tally of 85 international tons is also next to Tendulkar's (100).