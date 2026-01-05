Why Novak Djokovic left the tennis players' union he co-founded

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic , on January 5, announced that he is parting ways with the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), an organization he co-founded in 2020. The 24-time Grand Slam champion announced it on X, citing concerns over transparency and governance within the organization as his primary reasons for leaving. He expressed pride in founding PTPA with Vasek Pospisil, but said their visions have diverged since then.

Divergence Concerns over PTPA's direction Djokovic said he was proud of the vision he and Pospisil shared when they founded the PTPA, which aimed to give players a stronger, independent voice. However, he added that it has become clear their values and approaches are no longer in one direction. "This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented," Djokovic said in his announcement on X.

Twitter Post Official announcement from Djokovic I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice - but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization. — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 4, 2026

Plans Djokovic's focus shifts to tennis and family In his announcement, Djokovic said he will continue to focus on his tennis career and family. He also emphasized that he wants to contribute to the sport in ways that reflect his "principles and integrity." The Serbian star wished all the best for players and those involved with PTPA as they move forward, but made it clear that this chapter of his life is now closed.

Legal dispute Legal action that led to Djokovic's disagreement The rift between Djokovic and PTPA emerged when the tennis body initiated legal action against the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), the International Tennis Federation, and the International Tennis Integrity Agency in March 2024. The PTPA accused these bodies of anti-competitive practices. However, Djokovic clarified that he was not aligned with the legal move, as he did not support every aspect of the lawsuit.