Why Novak Djokovic left the tennis players' union he co-founded
Djokovic co-founded the PTPA in 2020

By Parth Dhall
Jan 05, 2026
03:57 pm
What's the story

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, on January 5, announced that he is parting ways with the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), an organization he co-founded in 2020. The 24-time Grand Slam champion announced it on X, citing concerns over transparency and governance within the organization as his primary reasons for leaving. He expressed pride in founding PTPA with Vasek Pospisil, but said their visions have diverged since then.

Divergence

Concerns over PTPA's direction

Djokovic said he was proud of the vision he and Pospisil shared when they founded the PTPA, which aimed to give players a stronger, independent voice. However, he added that it has become clear their values and approaches are no longer in one direction. "This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented," Djokovic said in his announcement on X.

Twitter Post

Official announcement from Djokovic

Plans

Djokovic's focus shifts to tennis and family

In his announcement, Djokovic said he will continue to focus on his tennis career and family. He also emphasized that he wants to contribute to the sport in ways that reflect his "principles and integrity." The Serbian star wished all the best for players and those involved with PTPA as they move forward, but made it clear that this chapter of his life is now closed.

Legal dispute

Legal action that led to Djokovic's disagreement

The rift between Djokovic and PTPA emerged when the tennis body initiated legal action against the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), the International Tennis Federation, and the International Tennis Integrity Agency in March 2024. The PTPA accused these bodies of anti-competitive practices. However, Djokovic clarified that he was not aligned with the legal move, as he did not support every aspect of the lawsuit.

Official statement

PTPA's response to his departure

In light of Djokovic's departure, the PTPA said it was created to protect players' rights and is willing to make any necessary changes. The organization emphasized that it is governed by players with open communication, collaborative decisions, and regular engagement. "We always welcome the opportunity to address issues with any player," the PTPA said in its statement.