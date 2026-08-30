'As best as...': Novak Djokovic ahead of 2026 US Open

Djokovic's last Grand Slam title came at the 2023 US Open. He has reached two finals and six semi-finals ever since.

However, his quest for a 25th major trophy, which would make him the most successful player in tennis history (male or female), has been elusive.

"If you ask me if I'm prepared, I feel like I am as best as I can be, but it's different training and then getting out on the Arthur Ashe Stadium and playing best-of-five," said the Serb.