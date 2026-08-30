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'As best as...': Novak Djokovic ahead of 2026 US Open
Djokovic has won the US Open four times

'As best as...': Novak Djokovic ahead of 2026 US Open

By Parth Dhall
Aug 30, 2026
02:47 pm
What's the story

The 2026 US Open is set to begin today, with top players vying for glory. Serbian ace Novak Djokovic, who is on a mission to win his 25th Grand Slam title, is raring to go for his opening match. Ahead of what would be his record-extending 84th Grand Slam appearance, Djokovic said he is as good as he can be for the event.

Major quest

Djokovic eyes glory

Djokovic's last Grand Slam title came at the 2023 US Open. He has reached two finals and six semi-finals ever since.

However, his quest for a 25th major trophy, which would make him the most successful player in tennis history (male or female), has been elusive.

"If you ask me if I'm prepared, I feel like I am as best as I can be, but it's different training and then getting out on the Arthur Ashe Stadium and playing best-of-five," said the Serb.

Past results

Djokovic's quest for major trophy

Last year, Djokovic lost in the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams. He reached the Australian Open final this year before making it to the last four at Wimbledon.

"I don't like early losses anywhere, to be honest, but it gave me time to be prepared for US Open in a most adequate way," he added.

"I had almost a few weeks, actually two weeks, to really train and get my body and mind into the right state, prepared for what's coming up."

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Records

Djokovic eyes these feats

Djokovic has won four US Open titles so far (2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023).

Only Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Jimmy Connors (5 each) have won more men's singles US Open titles in the Open Era than Djokovic.

The Serb, who is currently tied with John McEnroe and Rafael Nadal, could join the aforementioned legends.

And finally, the record Djokovic has been chasing for nearly three years. Djokovic, tied with Margaret Court, is one Major title away from scripting history.

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Wins

Century of wins at all four Majors

Earlier this year, Djokovic became the first man to win 100 singles matches at three different Grand Slams - the Australian Open (104-11), the French Open (103-18), and Wimbledon (107-14).

The Serb is now set to complete the century of wins at the US Open as well. His current record at Flushing Meadows reads 95-15.

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