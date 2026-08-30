'As best as...': Novak Djokovic ahead of 2026 US Open
What's the story
The 2026 US Open is set to begin today, with top players vying for glory. Serbian ace Novak Djokovic, who is on a mission to win his 25th Grand Slam title, is raring to go for his opening match. Ahead of what would be his record-extending 84th Grand Slam appearance, Djokovic said he is as good as he can be for the event.
Major quest
Djokovic eyes glory
Djokovic's last Grand Slam title came at the 2023 US Open. He has reached two finals and six semi-finals ever since.
However, his quest for a 25th major trophy, which would make him the most successful player in tennis history (male or female), has been elusive.
"If you ask me if I'm prepared, I feel like I am as best as I can be, but it's different training and then getting out on the Arthur Ashe Stadium and playing best-of-five," said the Serb.
Past results
Djokovic's quest for major trophy
Last year, Djokovic lost in the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams. He reached the Australian Open final this year before making it to the last four at Wimbledon.
"I don't like early losses anywhere, to be honest, but it gave me time to be prepared for US Open in a most adequate way," he added.
"I had almost a few weeks, actually two weeks, to really train and get my body and mind into the right state, prepared for what's coming up."
Records
Djokovic eyes these feats
Djokovic has won four US Open titles so far (2011, 2015, 2018, and 2023).
Only Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Jimmy Connors (5 each) have won more men's singles US Open titles in the Open Era than Djokovic.
The Serb, who is currently tied with John McEnroe and Rafael Nadal, could join the aforementioned legends.
And finally, the record Djokovic has been chasing for nearly three years. Djokovic, tied with Margaret Court, is one Major title away from scripting history.
Wins
Century of wins at all four Majors
Earlier this year, Djokovic became the first man to win 100 singles matches at three different Grand Slams - the Australian Open (104-11), the French Open (103-18), and Wimbledon (107-14).
The Serb is now set to complete the century of wins at the US Open as well. His current record at Flushing Meadows reads 95-15.