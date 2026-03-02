Novak Djokovic confirms participation in Indian Wells Masters: Details here

Novak Djokovic , the Serbian tennis ace, has confirmed his participation in the upcoming Indian Wells Masters . The tournament will kick off this week. Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, has played only one tournament in the season so far, reaching the Australian Open final. He beat Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals but lost to Carlos Alcaraz, who won in four sets.

Tournament absences Djokovic's absence from recent tournaments After his Australian Open campaign, Djokovic opted out of the Qatar Open and Dubai Tennis Championships. He took this decision to recuperate from the grueling tournament in Melbourne. In recent years, he has been skipping non-Grand Slam events to save his energy for major tournaments. Despite these absences, Djokovic has confirmed his return to competitive tennis at the Indian Wells Masters.

Tournament history Djokovic's history at Indian Wells Djokovic has an outstanding track record at Indian Wells, having won five titles, the joint-most with Roger Federer. He was knocked out in the second and third rounds in his last two visits to this tournament and hasn't won it since 2016. Overall, the Serb has a 51-11 win-loss record at Indian Wells.

