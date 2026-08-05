Novak Djokovic set to feature in Cincinnati Open: His stats
What's the story
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic confirmed his participation in the upcoming Cincinnati Open last week. This marks his return to the Masters 1000 event since winning it in 2023. Djokovic has a storied history at the hard-court event, having won three titles (2018, 2020, and 2023) and finishing as the runner-up five times. Have a look at his numbers.
Journey
Djokovic at Cincinnati Masters
As mentioned, Djokovic has won the Cincinnati Open thrice. His former rival Roger Federer tops the title list here (7).
Notably, Djokovic and Federer have played the joint-most successive Cincinnati Open finals (8).
At 36, the former remains the oldest champion at this Masters.
According to ATP, Djokovic currently has a 45-12 win-loss record at the Cincinnati Open.
Memorable match
Historic win at the 2023 Cincinnati Open
Djokovic's win at the 2023 Cincinnati Open was a hard-fought three-set match against Carlos Alcaraz.
The contest, which lasted 3 hours and 49 minutes, is considered one of the greatest and longest matches in Masters history.
Saving a championship point, Djokovic beat Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4).
This was Djokovic's 39th Masters 1000 title and his 95th overall.
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Golden Masters
By winning the 2018 Cincinnati Open, Djokovic became the first player to claim the Golden Masters, meaning securing all nine ATP 1000 tournaments. Djokovic repeated the feat in 2020, completing the double Golden Masters.