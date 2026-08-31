Novak Djokovic's shocking US Open exit shatters numerous records
What's the story
In a shocking upset, Argentine tennis player Mariano Navone knocked out 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic from the 2026 US Open. Navone claimed a 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over the Serb after four hours and 36 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. This marked Djokovic's maiden first-round defeat at Grand Slams since the 2006 Australian Open.
Struggle
Djokovic struggles against Navone
At 39, Djokovic's physical condition was a major concern throughout the match. He struggled to move at times and vomited on multiple occasions.
Despite losing the first game, Djokovic rallied back into the contest. Despite his legendary stature in five-setters, he was battered by Navone.
After winning his first game of the fifth set to trail 1-3, Djokovic broke down in tears as fans backed him.
It ultimately marked Djokovic's longest first-round Grand Slam match and among his most painful.
Historic defeat
Djokovic's streak broken with early exit
It was a major blow for Djokovic, who has been ruling the sport for nearly two decades.
This was his earliest singles exit from a Grand Slam since 2006, when he lost in the opening round of the Australian Open. USA's Paul Goldstein beat him in four sets.
At Wimbledon this year, Djokovic extended his unbeaten streak in opening round matches to 81.
Before the 2026 edition, Djokovic had never lost before the third round at the US Open.
Do you know?
Contrasting numbers
Before this match, Djokovic was 42-12 in five-set matches, while Navone was 0-4. According to ATP, the Argentine was just 12-29 in tour-level matches on hard courts. Djokovic was chasing his record fifth US Open title.
Career prospects
Can Djokovic still win 25th Major title?
With top-ranked Jannik Sinner out of the US Open due to injury and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz returning after a long break, Djokovic had a golden chance to chase his 25th Grand Slam title.
The Serb concluded this Grand Slam season with a 12-3 record. He lost the Australian Open final to Alcaraz before suffering a third-round exit at Roland Garros.
Djokovic also reached the Wimbledon semi-final.
Landmarks
Major records for Navone
On the other hand, Navone claimed the biggest win of his career. He had crossed the second round at Grand Slams only once before.
Not only did Navone become the first player to defeat Djokovic in the US Open R128, but he also claimed a first ATP top 10 win at Grand Slams.
The Argentine made his ATP debut at the 2024 Cordoba Open as a wildcard.