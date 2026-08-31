Novak Djokovic's shocking US Open exit shatters numerous records

At 39, Djokovic's physical condition was a major concern throughout the match. He struggled to move at times and vomited on multiple occasions.

Despite losing the first game, Djokovic rallied back into the contest. Despite his legendary stature in five-setters, he was battered by Navone.

After winning his first game of the fifth set to trail 1-3, Djokovic broke down in tears as fans backed him.

It ultimately marked Djokovic's longest first-round Grand Slam match and among his most painful.