These NZ players return for Ireland, England Tests: Details

New Zealand have announced a 19-member squad for their upcoming one-off Test against Ireland and a three-match series in England. The selectors have opted for a strong pace attack, including the return of speedsters Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke. This will be Jamieson's first Test since February 2024, after missing action for over two years due to a back stress fracture.

Player profiles Jamieson, O'Rourke return from injury Despite his long absence, Jamieson has an impressive Test record of 80 wickets from just 19 Tests at an average of 19.73. O'Rourke, who made a name for himself in Jamieson's absence, has picked up 39 wickets from 11 Tests at 24.28, including 2 fifers. He is also making a comeback after recovering from a similar injury that kept him out for eight months.

Debutant inclusion Dean Foxcroft earns maiden Test call-up The squad also includes Michael Rae and debutant Kristian Clarke for the Ireland Test. Meanwhile, Dean Foxcroft has earned his maiden call-up to the New Zealand Test squad. He has been named for both tours. His consistent performances in the Plunket Shield and recent exploits in Bangladesh were instrumental in his selection. Foxcroft was surprised by the news but expressed excitement over the opportunity, saying, "It's quite surreal and a dream come true."

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Leadership role Other notable updates from the squad Tom Latham will lead the New Zealand Test squad, with Tom Blundell as the designated wicket-keeper. While Will Young has been picked for the Ireland Test only, all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is likely to be fit after returning early from the Pakistan Super League with a calf issue. Jacob Duffy was not considered for selection as he prepares for his first child's birth. And Kane Williamson will feature in the two series.

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Information NZ's Test squad for upcoming tour New Zealand Test squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Kristian Clarke (Ireland only), Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae (Ireland only), Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (Ireland only and 16th travelling reserve for England), Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, and Will Young (Ireland only).